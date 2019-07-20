Thunderstorms tracking east across portions of Ogle, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties
At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was
tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Roscoe
to near Shannon. Movement was east
at 25 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and small
hail will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton,
Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry
Valley, Winnebago, Polo, Pecatonica, Sharon, Forreston, Durand,
Capron and Hebron.
Including the following interstates...
I-39 near mile marker 123.
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 62 and
76.
This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford
Aviators Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County
Fairgrounds.