× Thunderstorms tracking east across portions of Ogle, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties

At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Shannon. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and small hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Polo, Pecatonica, Sharon, Forreston, Durand, Capron and Hebron. Including the following interstates... I-39 near mile marker 123. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 62 and 76. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.