× Thunderstorms across southern Lake County, Illinois

AT 342 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES EAST OF NORTH CHICAGO TO BARRINGTON. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH AND SMALL HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WAUKEGAN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, PALATINE, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, NORTH CHICAGO, GURNEE, MUNDELEIN, HIGHLAND PARK, VERNON HILLS, LIBERTYVILLE, LAKE ZURICH, LAKE FOREST, DEERFIELD, BARRINGTON, LONG GROVE, PARK CITY, LINCOLNSHIRE AND RIVERWOODS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 26. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 26. THIS INCLUDES... GREAT LAKES NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE, AND RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL.