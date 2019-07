× The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has ended – few severe weather reports

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is no longer in effect for the Chicago area. Strong storms have weakened/moved off to the east. Gusty winds 30 to 45 mph and brief heavy rains were reported in many areas, but damage reports were confined mainly to scattered tree damage and some localized flooding in Lake County, IL. Trees were downed or large branches broken off in Genoa, Crystal Lake, Marengo, Ridgefield and Loves Park.