× Strong thunderstorms until 5:15PM CDT moving into portions of Kendall, LaSalle, Will, Lee, Dekalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN KENDALL...NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE...NORTHWESTERN WILL...EAST CENTRAL LEE...SOUTHERN DE KALB... SOUTHERN KANE...DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT... AT 448 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG WINDS ASSOCIATED WITH AN OUTFLOW BOUNDARY ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ROSELLE TO NEAR ELBURN TO NEAR PAW PAW. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, WHEATON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, CAROL STREAM, PLAINFIELD, ADDISON, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, GLEN ELLYN, WEST CHICAGO, BATAVIA, WESTMONT, MAYWOOD, ROSELLE AND LISLE. THIS INCLUDES... SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, FERMILAB, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WHEATON COLLEGE, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS.