Special Marine Warning until 5:45PM CDT for waters in southern Lake Michigan

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Burns Harbor to Michigan City IN... Calumet Harbor IL to Gary IN... Gary to Burns Harbor IN... Lake Michigan from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City in 5NM offshore to Mid Lake... Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL 5NM offshore to Mid Lake... Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL... Wilmette Harbor to Northerly Island IL... Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a strong gust front was located along a line extending from 23 nm northwest of New Buffalo to near Montrose Harbor to 24 nm south of Winthrop Harbor, moving southeast at 30 knots. A 37 kt wind gust was reported at the Wilmette Buoy at 330 pm CDT. Thunderstorms are also occurring to the north of this wind shift and will product gusty winds of 3o to 40 kt along with frequent lightning. Thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase southward across southern Lake Michigan through 530 pm CDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Winthrop Harbor. Wilmette Harbor. Northerly Island. Calumet Harbor. Gary. Burns Harbor. Michigan City.