× Severe Thunderstorm Watch valid until 9PM CDT for waters of southern Lake Michigan

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 532 HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR COOK, DUPAGE, KANE AND LAKE COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS, BUT REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT WATERS OF LAKE MICHIGAN... WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE