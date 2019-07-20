Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9PM CDT for nearby southern Wisconsin Counties into adjacent Lake Michigan

Posted 2:00 PM, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, July 20, 2019 
 The NWS Storm Prediction Center 
 has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 
     portions of Southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon 
     and evening from 1240 PM until 900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 80 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Multiple clusters of storms will cross the region this
   afternoon, initially across southeast Wisconsin, with another
   cluster nearing southwest Wisconsin at midday expected to cross
   southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Damaging winds can be expected.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
   statute miles north and south of a line from 10 miles west southwest
   of Lone Rock WI to 40 miles east of Milwaukee WI. 

   Counties affected are depicted in blue on the map below...
   WW0530 Overview WOU Image
