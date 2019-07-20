× Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9PM CDT for nearby southern Wisconsin Counties into adjacent Lake Michigan

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 1240 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Multiple clusters of storms will cross the region this afternoon, initially across southeast Wisconsin, with another cluster nearing southwest Wisconsin at midday expected to cross southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Damaging winds can be expected. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 10 miles west southwest of Lone Rock WI to 40 miles east of Milwaukee WI. Counties affected are depicted in blue on the map below...