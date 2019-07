× Severe Thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9PM CDT for Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake Counties in Illinois as well as adjacent waters of Lake Michigan

UPDATE 5:10PM CDT... SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 532 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE LAKE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDISON, AURORA, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, ELMHURST, GURNEE, HIGHLAND PARK, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, LOMBARD, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, NAVY PIER, NORTH CHICAGO, ROUND LAKE BEACH, WAUKEGAN, AND WHEATON. AS WELL AS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT FOR BOONE, DEKALB, LEE, MCHENRY, OGLE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS.