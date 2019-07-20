× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM CDT for a large portion of northern Illinois, including the city of Chicago

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 532 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 245 PM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 245 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Including the following counties ...Winnebago, Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Lee and Ogle * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Bands of strong-to-severe thunderstorms across far southern Wisconsin may develop east-southeastward into northern Illinois near a southward-sagging outflow boundary. The air mass across northern Illinois is very hot and unstable. Thus, any storm development into/across northern Illinois could pose a damaging wind risk through the afternoon/early evening. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 25 statute miles north and south of a line from 65 miles west of Rockford IL to 100 miles east of Rockford IL.