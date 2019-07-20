Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM CDT for a large portion of northern Illinois, including the city of Chicago

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 532
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   245 PM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 245 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Including the following counties ...Winnebago, Boone, Cook,
     DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Lee and Ogle



   * Primary threats include...
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Bands of strong-to-severe thunderstorms across far
   southern Wisconsin may develop east-southeastward into northern
   Illinois near a southward-sagging outflow boundary. The air mass
   across northern Illinois is very hot and unstable. Thus, any storm
   development into/across northern Illinois could pose a damaging wind
   risk through the afternoon/early evening.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 25
   statute miles north and south of a line from 65 miles west of
   Rockford IL to 100 miles east of Rockford IL.
