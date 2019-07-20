Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5PM CDT for portions of Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties

Posted 4:04 PM, July 20, 2019 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northern Lake County 
  Northern Ogle County 
  Northern De Kalb County 
  Winnebago County in 
  Northwestern Kane County 
  McHenry County 
  Boone County 

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from Richmond to near Cherry Valley, moving east at 40
  mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.



  SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 334 PM, tree limbs were
           reported down in Loves Park.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Rockford, Waukegan, Gurnee, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere,
  Woodstock, Zion, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Grayslake,
  Libertyville, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake,
  Harvard, Lake Villa and Island Lake.

This includes...  Boone County Fairgrounds, Chain O Lakes State Park,
College of Lake County, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Mchenry County
College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Rock
Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball,
Rockford Speedway, Six Flags Great America, and Winnebago County
Fairgrounds.
