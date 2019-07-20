× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5PM CDT for portions of Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Lake County Northern Ogle County Northern De Kalb County Winnebago County in Northwestern Kane County McHenry County Boone County * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Richmond to near Cherry Valley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 334 PM, tree limbs were reported down in Loves Park. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Waukegan, Gurnee, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Zion, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Grayslake, Libertyville, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Harvard, Lake Villa and Island Lake. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball, Rockford Speedway, Six Flags Great America, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.