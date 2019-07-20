Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5PM CDT for portions of Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Lake County
Northern Ogle County
Northern De Kalb County
Winnebago County in
Northwestern Kane County
McHenry County
Boone County
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Richmond to near Cherry Valley, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 334 PM, tree limbs were
reported down in Loves Park.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Waukegan, Gurnee, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere,
Woodstock, Zion, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Grayslake,
Libertyville, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake,
Harvard, Lake Villa and Island Lake.
This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Chain O Lakes State Park,
College of Lake County, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Mchenry County
College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Rock
Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball,
Rockford Speedway, Six Flags Great America, and Winnebago County
Fairgrounds.