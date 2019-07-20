× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15PM CDT for portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry and Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Lake County Northeastern Kane County Southeastern McHenry County Northwestern Cook County * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Green Oaks to near Barrington, moving east northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Wilmette and Vernon Hills. This includes... Oakton Community College, Elgin Community College, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Harper College, Lake Forest College, and Ravinia Music Festival.