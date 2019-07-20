Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15PM CDT for portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry and Cook Counties

Posted 4:43 PM, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, July 20, 2019 
The National Weather Service in Chicago 
has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southern Lake County 
  Northeastern Kane County
  Southeastern McHenry County 
  Northwestern Cook County 

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 434 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from Green Oaks to near Barrington, moving east
  northeast at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des
  Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove,
  Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee,
  Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Wilmette and Vernon Hills.

This includes...  Oakton Community College, Elgin Community College,
Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Harper College, Lake Forest
College, and Ravinia Music Festival.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.