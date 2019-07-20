Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15PM CDT for portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry and Cook Counties
The National Weather Service in Chicago
has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Lake County
Northeastern Kane County
Southeastern McHenry County
Northwestern Cook County
* Until 515 PM CDT.
* At 434 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Green Oaks to near Barrington, moving east
northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des
Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove,
Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee,
Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Wilmette and Vernon Hills.
This includes... Oakton Community College, Elgin Community College,
Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Harper College, Lake Forest
College, and Ravinia Music Festival.