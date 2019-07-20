× Severe Thunderstorm warning in effect until 5:15PM CDT for southeastern Lake and north-central Cook counties in Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County North central Cook County * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 424 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Palatine and Arlington Heights, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills, Rolling Meadows, Lake Forest, Deerfield, Winnetka, Glencoe, Long Grove, Lincolnshire, Riverwoods and Prospect Heights. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 21 and 34. I-294 between mile markers 21 and 34. This includes... Ravinia Music Festival.