× Scattered strong thunderstorms moving east across Olge, Lee, DeKalb, LaSalle into Kane Counties until 4:45PM CDT

At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from near Kirkland to near Dixon. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. These strong winds will occur without any rain or thunder. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Sycamore, Dixon, Rochelle, Mendota, Shabbona, Walton, DeKalb, Gilberts, Elburn, Cortland, Amboy, Hinckley, Kirkland, Waterman, Hillcrest, Maple Park and Malta. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 75 and 109. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 107. I-90 between mile markers 28 and 30. This includes... Northern Illinois University, Lee County Fairgrounds, and Sauk Valley College.