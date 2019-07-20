Police release photos of man, woman of interest in Loop stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police released photos of two people they want to talk to about a stabbing in the Loop on July 6.

Police said they believe both a man and a woman were involved in the incident near East Washington Street and State Street earlier this month.

Six people were waiting for a rideshare vehicle at night when the man and woman pulled up in a vehicle and offered the group a ride. An argument broke out and the two people inside the car got out to fight with the group.

Police said the man then pulled out a knife, stabbing a man and a pregnant woman in the stomach.

The man who stabbed the people, and the woman who was with him, then drove off.