× Mesoscale discussion – update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Mesoscale Discussion 1550 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0458 PM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019 Areas affected...Northern Illinois Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 532... Valid 202158Z - 202300Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 532 continues. SUMMARY...The greatest severe weather threat remains along the Illinois lake shore in WW 532. DISCUSSION...The severe threat has likely waned in the near term in western portions of severe thunderstorm watch 532. The primary severe threat is now along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Illinois where there are ongoing storms and additional development is expected. Storms continue to develop over the convectively enhanced cold pool in the southern Great Lakes. Given the extreme instability (4000+ MUCAPE and steep lapse rate environment (7.5 to 8 C/km), these storms will continue to pose a threat for both large hail and damaging winds despite only marginal shear (~25 kts). Expect new development to continue on the southern and western flank as the outflow boundaries continue to sag south. This will lead to storms likely impacting downtown Chicago within the hour. Eventually, the outflow boundary will likely move far enough south into a more capped environment which should limit additional development south of Cook county.