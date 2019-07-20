Hot town, summer in the city—a look at Chicago’s heat waves
Upcoming heat forces Chicago to reflect on worst natural disaster in city history: 1995 heat wave that killed 739
Chicagoans among millions threatened by potentially deadly heat wave
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
As dangerous heat descends upon area, city preps to keep Chicagoans cool
Heat wave coming together—Excessive Heat Watch Thursday afternoon through Saturday; gusty t-storms may sweep the area on the “nose” of the intensely hot air early Thursday; storm suppressing “cap” follows allowing temps to surge
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
12,000 are without power in Madison, Wisconsin, during the heat wave
Summer heat wave building across Chicago along with much of the nation; landfalling Barry threatens Gulf coast with damaging storm surge and southeast with flooding rains; Great Lakes continue their rising trend
Europe sizzles in scorching temperatures as heat wave spreads across continent
Rain & thunder chances & coverage to surge Wed afternoon & night as summer storm spins up; system’s backside winds to churn Lake Michigan producing 2 to 4 ft. Chicago shoreline waves Thursday; blistering heat breaking more records out West
Cubs try to keep fans, employees cool with hot weather plan
What is Chicago’s lowest high temp for the Memorial Day holiday? How often does it hit 90?
As temps rise so do humidities—a hot, muggy summer pattern taking shape; localized afternoon “lake breezes” temper heat on area beaches; highs build toward low 90s– but hold to low 80s with 1-2 miles of the lake; isolated t-storms possible in muggy atmosphere