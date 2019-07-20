Heat Advisory cancelled for area generally north of Interstate-80

Posted 5:58 PM, July 20, 2019, by 
The rash of showers and thunderstorms 
this afternoon has brought in cooler 
much less humid air - thus the Heat 
Advisory is no longer in effect for 
the portion of the Chicago area north 
of Interstate-80.

The following counties (pink-shaded area on the headlined map)continue under 
the Heat Advisory until 7PM CDT this Saturday evening: Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, 
Kankakee, Will, LaSalle, Livingston Counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, 
Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana.
