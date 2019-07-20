× Heat Advisory cancelled for area generally north of Interstate-80

The rash of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon has brought in cooler much less humid air - thus the Heat Advisory is no longer in effect for the portion of the Chicago area north of Interstate-80. The following counties (pink-shaded area on the headlined map)continue under the Heat Advisory until 7PM CDT this Saturday evening: Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Will, LaSalle, Livingston Counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana.