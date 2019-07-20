COPA recommends firing of officer involved in deadly 2017 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — COPA recommended the firing of an officer involved in a deadly crash on the West Side in June 2017.

Officer Jamie Jawor was chasing a car driven by fellow officer, Taylor Clark. He had just finished his shift.

Clark slammed into a car driven by Chequita Adams on Roosevelt and Kostner. They were both killed in the crash.

Officer Jawor said they were chasing Clark's car because it matched the description of another car in a carjacking— but the vehicles were different.

It is unknown why Clark chose not to stop.

COPA said Officer Jawor did not activate her lights and siren during the pursuit.

The Chicago Police Board will decide what to do next.