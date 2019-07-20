Boy supporting kids with cancer asks for home run, Anthony Rizzo delivers

CHICAGO — Before Friday’s game against San Diego, 9-year-old Matteo Lambert of Vienna, Virginia, met Anthony Rizzo in the Chicago Cubs’ dugout and gave him a note asking for a “moonshot” on behalf of group running a 5K in Grant Park this weekend to raise money for kids with cancer.

Rizzo followed with a go-ahead grand slam, his first home run since June 15.

“That was for him,” Rizzo, a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, said after the Cubs overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Padres 6-5. “That’s really special for him to come and hang out there.”

Matteo is running 32 races for kids with cancer, and he came to Chicago from the D.C. area to do his 20th race on July 20th – the 50th anniversary of the “moonshot” by Apollo 11 landing on 3 American astronauts on the moon. The 5K was canceled for Saturday due to heat. But, inspired but Rizzo’s grand slam and history of not giving up to beat cancer – Matteo has postponed his return to D.C. Sunday morning he will double down and run his first 10K for kids with cancer at Grant Park in the Rock-N-Roll series for St. Jude’s. Matteo’s average 5K time is just over 23 minutes – 7 minute-plus miles. His best time is 22:19.

You can donate to Matteo’s cause here.