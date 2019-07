× As of 5:30PM CDT strong storms moving into portions of Will, Grundy, southern Cook and Lake County, IN

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENDALL...NORTHERN WILL... NORTHEASTERN GRUNDY...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT... AT 522 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG WINDS ASSOCIATED WITH AN OUTFLOW BOUNDARY ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR YORKVILLE TO ROMEOVILLE TO CALUMET CITY. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE. THE STRONG WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR WITHOUT ANY RAIN OR THUNDER. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JOLIET, HAMMOND, GARY, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, ROMEOVILLE, PLAINFIELD, CALUMET CITY, MERRILLVILLE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, LANSING, CROWN POINT, LOCKPORT, NEW LENOX, HOMER GLEN, HIGHLAND AND BLUE ISLAND. THIS INCLUDES... PURDUE UNIVERSITY CALUMET, UNIVERSITY OF ST. FRANCIS, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, CHANNAHON STATE PARK, CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY...ROUTE 66 RACEWAY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GEBHARD WOODS STATE PARK, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, GRUNDY COUNTY SPEEDWAY AND FAIRGROUNDS, ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, JOLIET JUNIOR COLLEGE, JOLIET SLAMMERS BASEBALL, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEWIS UNIVERSITY, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE, AND WILLIAM G STRATTON STATE PARK.