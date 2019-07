Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —At America's oldest planetarium, the mission to the moon took center stage during the Apollo 11: Moon Bash event Saturday.

It is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and that history is being remember at the Adler Planetarium.

"Today is the actual day when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon," Lynette Morse, Adler Planetarium representative, said.

This weekend, visitors were invited to take their own steps inside history.