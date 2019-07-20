6 people shot, wounded on Chicago lakefront near Diversey Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Six people were shot and wounded on the lakefront early Saturday morning, just steps away from Diversey Harbor.

Police said there was a confrontation between two groups near Fullerton Parkway and Lake Shore Drive. One of the groups was leaving the lakefront while another was walking toward it.

Police said words were exchanged between the groups and then both sides pulled out guns and fired at each other.

Medics at the scene of the shooting worked to stabilize the victims before putting them into ambulances.

Three of the people were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in conditions ranging from serious to critical. The other three victims were sent to Northwestern in conditions ranging from serious to fair.

Police said all of the injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The area around the incident was closed this morning to vehicle traffic.

A community activist said police were looking at cameras in the area and at least 12 shell casings were found.

Police said it is unclear if charges will be filed for this incident.