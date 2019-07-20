× 1 dead after being pulled out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan Saturday.

The Chicago Fire Department conducted a water rescue after two unresponsive men were found in the water near 2600 N. Lake Shore Drive, approximately two miles east of the Diversey harbor, around 3:30 p.m.

One man was sent to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another 28-year-old man was sent to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

Area North Detectives are investigating the incident.