1 dead after being pulled out of Lake Michigan

Posted 5:25 PM, July 20, 2019, by

CHICAGO — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan Saturday.

A water rescue was conduced by the Chicago Fire Department on 2600 N. Lake Shore Drive, approximately two miles east of the Diversey harbor, around 3:30 p.m.

One man was sent to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another 28-year-old man was sent to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

Area North Detectives are investigating the incident.

 

