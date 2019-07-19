× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Tampa

The Rays swept the White Sox in early April this season, outscoring them 24-7 in the three-game set. However, the White Sox swept the series in Tampa Bay last season, winning each game by one run.

➢ The White Sox have lost each of their first seven games of their current road trip, combining for just 17 runs against the A’s and Royals. Since the start of June, Chicago has averaged 4.08 runs per game, third fewest in MLB.

➢ The Rays lost three of four at th e Yankees, managing just 11 runs in the series. The Rays are now 5-12 against the Yankees but 18-9 a gainst the rest of the AL East this season.

➢ Yoan Moncada hit a homer at Kansas City, matching his home run total of 17 from last season in 63 fewer games. He has increased his slugging percentage by 129 points this season (.400 to .529), the largest increase among qualifying AL batters.

➢ Nate Lowe went 3-for-3 with two doubles against the Yankees on Thursday. He is the fifth AL player in the live-ball era (since 1920) with at least five doubles, five home runs and 15 runs through 20 career games and first since Devon Travis in 2015.