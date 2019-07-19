What were the Chicago area weather conditions on July 20, 1969?

Dear Tom,

Can you please advise what Chicago area weather conditions were like on the evening of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969? I seem to remember being able to see the moon very clearly that night after watching the landing coverage on television.

The weather in Chicago was picture-perfect on that historic day. When Apollo 11 landed on the lunar surface at 3:17 pm CDT, the Chicago area was experiencing clear skies with great visibility. The temperature was a comfortable 80 degrees and the wind was blowing in off the lake from the north-northeast at 12-15 mph. The moon phase that day was a waxing crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s surface visible. The moon actually rose at 11:30 am that day was likely visible as skies darkened during the evening until it set at 11:14 pm.