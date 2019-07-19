Investigation underway after child, woman injured in 2 separate carnival ride accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating after two people were injured on carnival rides Thursday, including a 6-year-old boy.

WGN Investigates is following up on those incidents Friday.

We do not have an update on how that little boy is doing, but we do know he was conscious when they were treating him.

Witnesses say they are very shaken up about these incidents, and are worried about safety now at places that are just supposed to be all about having fun.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday night witnesses say two roller coasters crashed into each other at the St. Christopher Festival in Midlothian.

The coasters, "Freak Out" and "Pharaoh’s Fury," didn’t have any passengers on them at the time. But witnesses say shrapnel hit a 6-year-old boy in the face.

A nearby mom rushed to do CPR on the boy, who was later rushed to the hospital.

Also Thursday night, a woman fell off a ride at the Plainfield Fest carnival when the track broke on the roller coaster she was riding.

State inspectors say all of the rides involved in these accidents were inspected in May. State law requires all rides to be looked at at least once a year.

Data from the Department of Labor shows in the last 5 years, 41 accidents have been reported on carnival and amusement park rides in Illinois.

Complaints have been logged about 7 other rides.

People reporting all sorts of injuries, from their hair being ripped out to head injuries ... sprained ankles, dislocated hips, stitches and vomiting.

North American Midway Entertainment operates the "China Dragon" coaster which went off the tracks in Plainfield Thursday night.

In 2015, that same company was in charge when a 4-year-old girl hit her head when she fell off a ride at Libertyville Days ... and in 2017, when a child her head on a ride at the Illinois State Fair.

The rides involved in these incidents are being reinspected. They have been taken out of service.

Alpine Amusements operates the coasters that crashed at Midlothian Days. They did not have any comment.

We reached out to the company that operates the coaster in Plainfield, and have yet to hear back.

State and local authorities are still investigating both accidents.