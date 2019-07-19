The Crovetti Children, stars of “Big Little Lies” and “Vampirina,” stop by to talk about their young careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eleven year-old twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti star as Max and Josh Wright, Nicole Kidman's kids, in the HBO series "Big Little Lies," while their 14-year-old sister Isabella stars on Disney Channel's animated series “Vampirina.”

Along with their mother Denise, the kids talk about how their acting careers began, tell some stories from the set of "Big Little Lies" and show off their dance moves.

In addition to acting, Isabella competes in cross country for the Junior Olympics and the twins both participate in gymnastics.