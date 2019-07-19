The ‘Cats’ trailer is here and it’s horrifying the internet

Expect to hear the haunting refrain of “Memory,” as performed by Jennifer Hudson, approximately 80 times in the office today: There’s a good chance your coworkers are all watching the “Cats” trailer, and there’s a very good chance they’re all horrified by it.

The trailer dropped Thursday for the live action adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical, starring Hudson alongside Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench and the Royal Ballet’s Francesca Hayward among others. Alas, if Twitter’s anything to go by, the internet was more mystified than enchanted — and in some cases, downright terrified.

In a teaser clip released earlier this week, director Tom Hooper lauded the movie’s use of “digital fur technology” to create “the most perfect covering of fur.” When the cats were revealed, however — an uncanny amalgamation of the actors’ human faces and a feline-adjacent body — social media users were less than convinced.

I don't know what I expected from CATS' "digital fur technology" but the short answer is NOT this. My brain has melted. My eyes are bleeding. There is no god. pic.twitter.com/HMeM0ixal1 — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) July 18, 2019

Some were perplexed by the specifics of the cats’ anatomy: why the human/cat hybrids had breasts, for instance, or where exactly their tails protruded from.

it has been one full hour since I saw the CATS (2019) trailer and this is the image that will haunt me pic.twitter.com/98Ej35v8v5 — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) July 18, 2019

weirdest bits of the cats trailer:

– face:head ratio is totally off. all the cats have faces too big for their heads. how did no one spot this

– they wanted to give girl cats sexy boobs AND keep it PG so have given them nipple-less hairy mounds??

– clothes or skin? no one knows — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) July 19, 2019

The trailer raised another perturbing question: In a world where cats have human faces and loosely human physiques, where do actual humans, owners of the colossal beds and sofas and chandeliers the cats play on, fit in?

Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this pic.twitter.com/QJLM145Zcu — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) July 18, 2019

Others wondered how, exactly, names like Hudson, Swift, Elba and Corden could be attached to something quite so bizarre:

You all keep saying the names of people who are in this film. How were they convinced to do this and how is it possible even they couldn’t… make this less weird? — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 18, 2019

And some couldn’t see what all the fuss was about:

I don't know why you're all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 18, 2019

As is the internet’s wont, parody versions began to emerge soon after the trailer dropped. Some social media users replaced Hudson’s vocal performance with a more fittingly haunting score: the soundtrack to 2018 sci-fi horror movie “Annihilation,” for instance, or, in a Jordan Peele-approved effort, the music from this year’s horror film “Us.”

The 'Cats' trailer but with the 'Annihilation' score pic.twitter.com/MIFUsjylzR — Bob Marshall (@bobmarshall) July 18, 2019

“Cats” will be released December 20, 2019 — and this actual cat will absolutely not be attending: