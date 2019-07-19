T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
-
Rain & thunder chances & coverage to surge Wed afternoon & night as summer storm spins up; system’s backside winds to churn Lake Michigan producing 2 to 4 ft. Chicago shoreline waves Thursday; blistering heat breaking more records out West
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
