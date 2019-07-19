× Some Chicago-area beaches closed due to bacteria levels, swim advisory for others

CHICAGO — Three Chicago-area beaches are closed and two are under a swim advisory.

The City of Evanston posted a beach status update on Friday morning, that the water of Clark St. Beach, Greenwood St Beach and Lee St. Beach were all closed due to elevated bacteria levels.

Swimming is not allowed due to the bacteria, but admittance into the sandy area of the beach is still allowed.

Two beaches in Chicago were also put under a swim advisory on Friday due to rough surf — Lane Beach and Osterman Beach.

Swim conditions are updated daily around 11 a.m. daily based on weather and surf.