Some Chicago-area beaches closed due to bacteria levels, swim advisory for others

Posted 1:20 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, July 19, 2019

sunrise at clark street beach in evanston next to northwestern university

CHICAGO — Three Chicago-area beaches are closed and two are under a swim advisory.

The City of Evanston posted a beach status update on Friday morning, that the water of Clark St. Beach, Greenwood St Beach and Lee St. Beach were all closed due to elevated bacteria levels.

Swimming is not allowed due to the bacteria, but admittance into the sandy area of the beach is still allowed.

Two beaches in Chicago were also put under a swim advisory on Friday due to rough surf — Lane Beach  and Osterman Beach.

Swim conditions are updated daily around 11 a.m. daily based on weather and surf.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.