Puerto Rico protesters call for resignation of governor

Puerto Rico — Tear gas filled the streets of Puerto Rico as police try to break up protests.

People demanded Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation after his crude messages were leaked.

As the governor vows to stay in power, protesters plan to demonstrate again Friday night.

Protesters beat drums, waved the Puerto Rican flag and chanted. For nearly a week, thousands of people have taken to the streets with the same message: the governor must go.

Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of a leaked, private group chat between the governor and his inner circle.

It included violent and misogynistic messages about San Juan's mayor and homophobic references to pop star Ricky Martin.

The singer joined in the protests, which have spread to the mainland, inspiring others.

"I'm so numb from politics in America, but the people in Puerto Rico aren't numb and they are waking us all up," Lin-Manuel Miranda, American actor and composer, said.

At times, police clashed with protesters and fired tear gas into the crowd.

"We've seen comments that he [Governor Rossello] and others in the administration have made," Julian Castro, (D)-presidential candidate, said. "We've seen them using force against the people of Puerto Rico. This governor can no longer be effective and I believe that he should resign."

The situation has also drawn the attention of President Trump who tweeted, "I know the people of Puerto Rico well, and they are great. But much of their leadership is corrupt, & robbing the U.S. Government blind!"

As police stand guard outside the governor's mansion, the Public Affairs secretary said the governor will stay in power despite the protests.

Governor Rossello said Friday he refused to resign, instead he hopes to regain the trust of the Puerto Rican people.