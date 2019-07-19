× Mamby on the Beach cancelled due to endangered birds presence

CHICAGO — The music festival Mamby on the Beach is cancelled due to high waters and the presence of an endangered species.

The festival’s organizers released a statement Friday announcing the cancellation:

We are saddened to announce that Mamby on the Beach has been cancelled for 2019 due to circumstances beyond our control. These unforeseen issues include significantly higher than average waters of Lake Michigan eliminating the beach portion of our intended site. Additionally, our original footprint was affected by the presence of Great Lakes Piping shorebirds, a federally protected species.

Great Lakes Piping shorebirds have not been seen in the Chicago area since the 50s, but a pair of them and four eggs were found in June.

The eggs were transferred to the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The festival was scheduled for August 23 to 24 at Montrose Beach.

Refunds will be issued next week.