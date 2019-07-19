Lurie Children’s Hospital demonstrates dangers of leaving kids in hot car

CHICAGO — A renewed warning about the dangers of leaving kids in parked cars in these hot temperatures.

Lurie Children's Hospital staff demonstrated the dangerous and deadly effects of heat on kids left in cars on Friday.

Hospital officials placed two thermometers inside a vehicle parked outside. Initially, the thermometer on the dashboard read 80 degrees. But about 30 minutes later, it said 124 degrees.

Doctors say they're seeing more children nationwide suffer from heat stroke from being left in hot cars.

Twenty-one kids have died so far this year, 52 last year.

