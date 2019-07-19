Lunchbreak: Ahi Nachos

Matt Verde, partner at Neat Kitchen and Bar in Westmont
Neat Kitchen and Bar
246 N. Cass Ave. Downtown Westmont.
Event:
Open daily at 11:30, closed on Sunday (except for private events)
Serving lunch and dinner
$12 summer lunch special till 3 p.m. daily
Daily features including Craft Beers, wine and cocktails.
Happy Hour every Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. $4 drinks and half priced appetizers
Party space available from 10 – 200
https://www.neatkitchenandbar.com/
Recipe:
Tri color corn tortilla chips – 3oz or about 30 chips
Sushi grade Ahi Tuna – ½ cup, ¼ - ½ inch cubes
Soy sauce – 2 teaspoons
White Sesame seeds – 1 teaspoon
Wasabi Peas – approx. ¼ cup
Wasabi Lime Crema – 1 small container (15oz.) of sour cream, ½ tube (.75oz) of hot wasabi, freshly squeezed lime juice (1/2 lime)
Avocado – ¼ avocado, sliced
Cilantro – 1 bunch, chopped
Directions:
Gather all ingredients, keeping Ahi and Wasabi Lime Crema under refrigeration until needed.
In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients of Wasabi Lime Crema until smooth, transfer to small squeeze bottle, refrigerate.
Place all tortilla chips on plate.
In a mixing bowl mix Ahi, soy sauce and sesame seeds until Ahi is coated with soy and seeds.
Place Ahi mix evenly over chips.
Place wasabi peas evenly over Ahi and chips.
Place avocado evenly over Ahi and chips.
Squeeze wasabi lime crema over the entire dish.
Rough chop the cilantro and sprinkle over entire dish.