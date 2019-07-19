Lunchbreak: Ahi Nachos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt Verde, partner at Neat Kitchen and Bar in Westmont

Neat Kitchen and Bar

246 N. Cass Ave. Downtown Westmont.

Event:

Open daily at 11:30, closed on Sunday (except for private events)

Serving lunch and dinner

$12 summer lunch special till 3 p.m. daily

Daily features including Craft Beers, wine and cocktails.

Happy Hour every Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. $4 drinks and half priced appetizers

Party space available from 10 – 200

https://www.neatkitchenandbar.com/

Recipe:

Tri color corn tortilla chips – 3oz or about 30 chips

Sushi grade Ahi Tuna – ½ cup, ¼ - ½ inch cubes

Soy sauce – 2 teaspoons

White Sesame seeds – 1 teaspoon

Wasabi Peas – approx. ¼ cup

Wasabi Lime Crema – 1 small container (15oz.) of sour cream, ½ tube (.75oz) of hot wasabi, freshly squeezed lime juice (1/2 lime)

Avocado – ¼ avocado, sliced

Cilantro – 1 bunch, chopped

Directions:

Gather all ingredients, keeping Ahi and Wasabi Lime Crema under refrigeration until needed.

In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients of Wasabi Lime Crema until smooth, transfer to small squeeze bottle, refrigerate.

Place all tortilla chips on plate.

In a mixing bowl mix Ahi, soy sauce and sesame seeds until Ahi is coated with soy and seeds.

Place Ahi mix evenly over chips.

Place wasabi peas evenly over Ahi and chips.

Place avocado evenly over Ahi and chips.

Squeeze wasabi lime crema over the entire dish.

Rough chop the cilantro and sprinkle over entire dish.