Heat Index exceeds 110-degrees at many Chicago area airport locations Friday afternoon
Oppressive heat hovered over the Chicago area this Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s and dew-points in the upper 70s to lower 80s leading to heat index values warming well above 110-degrees at many area airport locations. The dew-points are the real story behind the high heat index values, and the 81-degree low temperatures at both O’Hare and Midway set a new record high low temperature for this date at both locations.
Highest heat indexes were 119-degrees at Schaumburg and 116-degrees at Joliet. Midway hit a heat index of 113-degrees and Chicago’s official station at O’Hare registered 107-degrees.
Following is a list of area airport locations along with highest temps/heat index:
Location/high temp/high heat index
Schaumburg…95/119
Aurora/Sugar Grove…93/108
Morris/Washburn…93/112
Dekalb…92/111
DuPage/West Chicago…94/110
Freeport…91/108
Lansing…93/114
Kankakee…94/109
Joliet…94/116
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…93/110
Midway…95/112
O’Hare…93/107
Pontiac…95/111
Palwaukee/Wheeling…94/107
Rockford…94/112
Rochelle…91/112
Sterling/Rock Falls…94/115
Waukegan…92/109
Peru/Ottawa…93/107
Northerly Island…93/102
Gary, IN…93/108
Rensselaer, IN…90/105
Valparaiso, IN…95/108
Milwaukee, WI…93/107
Janesville, WI…93/110
Kenosha, WI…93/112