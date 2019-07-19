“Godfather”actor Gianni Russo looks back on his time in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gianni Russo, who portrayed Carlo Rizzi in "The Godfather," looks back on his time on set of the film, being coached by Marlon Brando and the rigors of acting.

Russo has a new memoir out now titled, "Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob." The book details his associations with infamous mobsters like Frank Costello, Carlo Gambino, and Carlos Marcello, and Hollywood celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Al Pacino, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis and Francis Ford Coppola.

You can meet Tony Russo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 19 at Tony's Fresh Market in Niles and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20 in Prospect Heights.