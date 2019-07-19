Friday Forecaster Contest
-
Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest
-
“WGN-TV FRIDAY TRIVIA SPECIAL” GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
WGN-TV FRIDAY TRIVIA Win 2 Tickets to the Blue Man Group Rules
-
White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Minnesota
-
Single ticket sold in California wins $530 Mega Millions jackpot
-
-
“Toy Story 4 MOVIE SCREENING GIVEAWAY” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
Apple Vacations contest winner
-
“PARTY WITH PAT MOTP CHICAGO DOGS CONTEST” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
Our Mom’s the Best Photo Contest winner Emma Coleman
-
White Sox postpone Thursday’s home opener due to inclement weather
-
-
Adorable Friday Forecaster steals the show
-
Chicago Fire’s Bastian Schweinsteiger named a 2019 MLS All-Star
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast