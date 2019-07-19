× Excessive heat Warning entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana until 7PM CDT Saturday

..DANGEROUS HEAT TODAY AND SATURDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY... * HIGH TEMPERATURES....95 to 98 degrees.. possibly reaching triple-digits today and Saturday. * MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...110 to 118 degrees today and 108 to 115 degrees Saturday... remember if in the sun for an extended period these numbers could be increased by 5 to 10-degrees. * IMPACTS...The cumulative effects of temperatures and heat index values this high could lead to heat related illnesses with prolonged exposure. Those without air conditioning, elderly, small children, and pets are especially susceptible. Plan ahead. Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak heating times of the day. Note on the headlined map and map below, the Excessive heat warning covers an extensive area in all directions from Chicago into western Illinois, north into Wisconsin, east into Indiana and south into central/southern Illinois, as well as points beyond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.