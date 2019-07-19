Excessive heat Warning entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana until 7PM CDT Saturday

..DANGEROUS HEAT TODAY AND SATURDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN 
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* HIGH TEMPERATURES....95 to 98 degrees..
possibly reaching triple-digits today and 
Saturday.

* MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...110 to 118 degrees 
today and 108 to 115 degrees Saturday...
remember if in the sun for an extended period
these numbers could be increased by 5 to 10-degrees.

* IMPACTS...The cumulative effects of temperatures and heat
  index values this high could lead to heat related illnesses
  with prolonged exposure. Those without air conditioning,
  elderly, small children, and pets are especially susceptible.
  Plan ahead. Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid
  outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak
  heating times of the day.
  Note on the headlined map and map below, the Excessive heat 
  warning covers an extensive area in all directions from 
  Chicago into western Illinois, north into Wisconsin, east 
  into Indiana and south into central/southern Illinois, as 
  well as points beyond. 


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.



To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous
situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...
and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
