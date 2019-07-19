Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin talk about their new show “South Side”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Award nominated writers Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin join the WGN Morning Show to talk about their new show "South Side," which is set and filmed in Chicago. The two are both Harvard graduates and worked together as staff writers on NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," where they wrote notable pieces like "Slow Jam the News with Barack Obama" and "The History of Hip-Hop with Justin Timberlake."

"South Side" follows two friends who just graduated community college working at Rent-T-Own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side's vast ensemble of characters come together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, these friends and their co-workers all strive to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. The show aims to give viewers an authentic portrayal of what life on the South Side is all about.

The first episode airs July 24 on Comedy Central.