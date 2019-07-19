Cubs try to keep fans, employees cool with hot weather plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The intense heat wave didn't stop Cubs fans from seeing the game on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field against the San Diego Padres.

The Cubs implemented a hot weather plan for fan safety inside the ballpark. There were three cooling stations, ice packs available at a fan care booth and free ice water at all concession fans.

They also gave their employees cooling towels and bags of ice. The employees rotated out of the sun more frequently with each other to provide some relief from the heat.

A few lucky fans were excited to hear their seats were in the shade, while others said they were relying on water and portable fans. Some people ended up getting to the game late and some people left early.

Mike Addimeado has been parking cars near Wrigley Field for years and said this heat wave made him feel like he was in a desert.

The heat index was believed to be at 115 degrees during the game.