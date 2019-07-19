Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. San Diego

The Cubs have gone 5-1 on a nine-game homestand since the All-Star break and are a major league-best 194-104 in the second half since 2015, the start of Joe Maddon’s tenure as manager. Chicago took two of three from the Reds with a 5-2 win Wednesday and is 4-0-3 in its last seven series at home.
San Diego dropped to 1-5 since the All-Star Game with Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Marlins and is a season high-tying four games under .500. The Padres are batting an NL-worst .174 (8-for-46) with runners in scoring position in that six-game span.
Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.70 ERA with 36 strikeouts and six walks during a stretch of six straight quality starts. They haven’t had seven consecutive quality starts since reeling off nine in a row from August 1-11, 2016.
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s .990 OPS is the highest of any shortstop in the live-ball era through the first 61 games of a career (minimum 150 plate appearances). Despite going 1-for-13 in the series in Miami, Tatis Jr. ranks third in the NL with a 1.070 OPS since June 23.
Anthony Rizzo is hitting .469 (15-for-32) during a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 17 straight games. His .394 on-base percentage is third in MLB among first basemen (minimum 300 PA). Rizzo, who began his career with the Padres, is 13-for-26 in his last seven games against his former team.
Ian Kinsler is batting .476 (10-for-21) lifetime at Wrigley Field for the third-highest average there among active players (minimum 20 plate appearances). Kinsler, though, enters this series in a 3-for-27 (.111) slump over his last 11 games.
