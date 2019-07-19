COPA releases bodcam video of police fatally shooting bipolar man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — New bodycam video released Friday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows police fatally shooting an armed bipolar man.

The video shows moments when police confronted the man, who they eventually shot and killed on the South Side.

22-year-old Myles Frazier held police in a standoff at 61st and Kentwood, near the University of Chicago, in May.

His father called police to report his son was armed and causing a disturbance.

Police said Frazier fired his weapon. SWAT teams got involved and shot Frazier.

All officers involved were placed on administrative duties for 30 days.

COPA is investigating the incident.