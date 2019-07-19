For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Cool down ahead after Excessive Heat Warning
-
Hot, humid conditions with Excessive Heat Warning
-
Chicagoans among millions threatened by potentially deadly heat wave
-
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Sunny, hot weekend ahead
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
-
Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area
-
Storms bring hail to Chicago, Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Indiana’s La Porte County
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Noon Thursday until late Saturday for the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
Warmer temperatures approach upcoming week
-
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday through Saturday
-
-
As dangerous heat descends upon area, city preps to keep Chicagoans cool
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps