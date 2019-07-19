× Chicago Rock ‘n’ Roll 5K Race cancelled due to dangerous heat concerns

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department announced the Rock ‘n’ Roll 5K race has been cancelled due to heat concerns.

The race, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 a.m., has been cancelled as dangerously high temperatures are on the way as parts of the Chicago area are under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Organizers of the race released a statement:

Due to the continued excessive heat warnings that have been issued in the Chicago area for the past week, we have made the decision to cancel Saturday’s 5K race that is a part of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicago Half Marathon event weekend. With athlete safety being paramount, race officials have determined this is the best course of action.

Sunday’s half marathon and 10K are not affected.

Participants who registered to compete in the 5K will receive an email with further details.