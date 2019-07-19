Brookfield Zoo animals cool off with frozen treats, water misters

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Animal care staff at the Brookfield Zoo gave animals some frozen treats on Friday to help them beat the heat.

Animals like polar bears, sloth bears and even rhinos were able to enjoy blocks of ice.

Depending on the animal, there were different things in the icy treats. Some of the desserts were filled with fruits and vegetables, while others had meats and bones.

Polar and grizzly bears received 300-pound blocks of ice, but seemed to prefer the smaller blocks with the frozen treats inside.

Outdoor habitats like the reindeers’ also had water misters so the animals could cool off.

Animals like bears and big cats were also given access to their indoor habitats.