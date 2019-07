Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A person has been killed on the CTA Blue Line tracks Friday night.

A person came into contact with the third rail of the CTA rapid transit line tracks on the Blue Line.

The accident happened at 430 South Damen Avenue.

The victim reportedly rode his bicycle on the platform and then both he and his bike fell onto the tracks, coming into contact with the electrically charged rail.

Service on the Blue Line out to suburban Forest park between LaSalle and Pulaski is interrupted.