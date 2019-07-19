Beach Park man arrested for stabbing father to death with garden shears

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man from Beach Park in Lake County was arrested with stabbing his father to death with a pair of garden shears Thursday.

Police said 21-year-old George Bryce was involved in a domestic dispute with his 70-year-old father.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies found the 70-year-old man with multiple sharp-force injuries laying on the floor. He was sent to a medical center in Waukegan in critical condition.

Sheriff’s Detectives were informed the 70-year-old man was pronounced dead Friday.

Bryce is being held on a $2 million bond and is expected back in court next week.

