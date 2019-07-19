As dangerous heat descends upon area, city preps to keep Chicagoans cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Dangerously high temperatures are on the way as parts of the Chicago area are under an Excessive Heat Warning. And as the hottest weather of the year moves in, health officials are encouraging people to stay inside if possible.

But for those who will be outdoors, preparations are in place to keep people safe.

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to play at 1:20 p.m. Friday, when the heat index could be about 115 degrees. Fans attending the game will get complimentary water, and there will also be cooling stations and ice packs at available at the Fan Services Booth.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is ready to help those in need of relief, but reminded everyone to look out for each other. To find a cooling center near you, go to wgntv.com/coolingcenters.

Cool hangouts include about a hundred city pools and splash parks. Libraries, and even some courthouses, are also available for those seeking the comfort of air conditioning, or call 3-1-1 for guidance on cooling centers.

Illinois transportation officials warned drivers throughout the state to watch for road blowouts during the intense heat.

Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the "potential for pavement failures will increase" this week as the heat index likely tops 100. High temperatures can cause roads to expand and blow out.

Along with the hot Cubs-Padres series this weekend, precautions are also planned for the Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon and the Pitchfork Music Festival which starts Friday afternoon.