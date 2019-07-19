Remnant clouds from early morning storms to our north delayed heating for a time Friday morning, but afternoon temps still reached 95 degrees at Midway airport, and at Valparaiso. Humidity levels have been stifling. Dew points as high as 81 degrees were observed at Lansing and Joliet. Heat indices peaked at 117 at Burr ridge. Officially, O’Hare airport registered a low temp of 81, setting a new record for the highest minimum temp for the date. This was also Chicago’s first 80-degree low since July 23, 2012. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday as heat indices again reach 110-115. Cooler, less humid air is due to arrive Sunday and Monday in the wake of a cold front. Thunderstorms are likely as the front passes Saturday night into Sunday. Ninety degree heat is to retreat through the middle of next week as a dome of hot air shifts west.
Another hot, humid day, before relief arrives
-
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday
-
Chicago under an excessive heat watch Thursday-Saturday
-
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
Dangerous heat through Saturday evening
-
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Noon Thursday until late Saturday for the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
Excessive heat Warning entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana until 7PM CDT Saturday
-
One more muggy day before a cooler weekend
-
Upcoming heat forces Chicago to reflect on worst natural disaster in city history: 1995 heat wave that killed 739
-
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Chicago/Cook County Thursday afternoon through Friday into Saturday afternoon
-
-
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
-
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
-
Above normal temperatures to arrive on Tuesday