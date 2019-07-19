Abby Kasch performs live!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Palos Park’s own Abby Kasch made a name for herself among national audiences while competing on The Voice – Season 16 on Team Kelly. Since her run on the show ended, Kasch has been working on new music under Clarkson’s tutelage. She’s moved to Nashville to be closer to the country music scene but is in the Chicago area for a series of shows.

She’s performing Friday night, July 19, at Durbin’s in Palos Hills, and Sunday evening, July 21, at Concert in the Park in Orland Park.

Here she is performing her soon-to-be released song "Drunk Like a Man".

For more info on upcoming shows, check out abbykasch.com and follow her on Instagram.